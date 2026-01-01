Anytype is a Swiss cross-platform, privacy-focused app for organizing notes, projects, and personal knowledge bases, designed with an emphasis on local data storage and user control. The software enables users to structure information within a flexible, object-oriented system, allowing the creation and management of complex templates. These templates can optionally be published to a gallery provided by Anytype, supporting knowledge sharing within the user community. Anytype is an open-source project, making its source code publicly accessible and modifiable. The app is available for desktop and mobile devices.
European alternatives to Notion
Notion combines note-taking with project management tools, enabling personalized workspaces for individuals and teams. Due to its flexibility and feature richness, it has become one of the dominant players in the digital workspace market. The service is widely regarded as a benchmark in modern note and knowledge management platforms.
This pages lists European Notion alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Joplin is an open-source note-taking application with end-to-end encryption, with its associated cloud service operated by a company based in France. The application enables users to create, organize, and synchronize notes across multiple devices, while also supporting local storage and third-party cloud services. User data remains fully under individual control at all times. Joplin is cross-platform and suitable for both personal and professional use.
Supernotes
Supernotes is a notes app from the United Kingdom
Craft is a note-taking app from the United Kingdom.
Capacities
Capacities is a note-taking app from Germany.
Any suggestions?
