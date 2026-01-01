European alternatives to Bitly

Bitly is a URL shortener from the United States, operated by Bitly, Inc. in New York and in use since 2008. It creates short links on the bit.ly domain or on a customer's own branded domain and records clicks per link, including location, device and referrer. Beyond shortening, the platform generates QR codes, hosts simple landing pages and offers an API and integrations with marketing and social media tools. Bitly is widely used by marketing teams, publishers and companies that share large numbers of links in campaigns.

This pages lists European Bitly alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).