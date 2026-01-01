Zencal logo

Zencal

Poland EU
Website

Zencal

Zencal is an appointment scheduling platform from Poland built for service businesses and individual specialists. It provides booking pages tied to staff calendars, round-robin assignment across a team, and built-in payment collection for appointments, bundles, and paid events, alongside reminders and calendar sync with Google, Outlook, and iCloud.

Pricing

Zencal does not offer an ongoing free plan; billing starts once the 14-day trial ends. Its Pro and Enterprise tiers are billed per specialist per year, with a scaling team discount at higher headcounts, and no commission is charged on the value of services sold. Current prices are published on their pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.zencal.io Core Service Web Report
zencal.io Representation Web Report
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Zeeg logo

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