SimplyBook.me is an appointment scheduling platform originally founded in Iceland and now owned by the Belgian hosting group team.blue. It provides a customizable online booking website synced to staff and resource calendars, an in-app payment option, and add-on modules such as memberships, packages, or gift cards used by service businesses across many industries.

Pricing

SimplyBook.me offers an ongoing free plan limited to 50 bookings per month and one service provider. Paid plans (Basic, Standard, and Premium) are billed monthly or annually by feature set, plus a custom-priced Enterprise tier for larger or multi-location businesses; add-ons such as extra bookings or SMS credits cost extra. Current prices are published on their pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting