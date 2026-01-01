European appointment scheduling platforms

Appointment scheduling platforms help service businesses manage online bookings, staff calendars, client communication and daily operations in one place. These systems allow customers to book services digitally while enabling companies to automate scheduling, reduce administrative tasks and streamline their workflow across websites, apps and integrated channels.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

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