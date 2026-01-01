Zeeg is an appointment scheduling platform from Germany aimed at service businesses and sales teams. Clients book against calendars synced from Google, Outlook, Exchange, or Apple Calendar, and each completed booking is automatically turned into a contact record for follow-up. It also offers team scheduling features such as round-robin assignment of bookings across multiple staff members.

Pricing

Zeeg offers an ongoing free Starter plan alongside three paid tiers (Professional, Business, and Scale) billed per user per month, with a discount for annual billing, plus a custom-priced Enterprise tier. Its AI voice agent minutes are priced and purchased separately from the scheduling plans. Current prices are published on their pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting