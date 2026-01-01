xPrivo logo

xPrivo

Luxembourg
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source Free plan GitHub
Website

xPrivo

xPrivo is a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by the Luxembourg company Restoflix. It lets people chat with open-source AI models such as Mistral and DeepSeek without creating an account, and conversations are kept only locally in the browser rather than stored on xPrivo's servers. The chatbot can search the web and cite its sources, read and analyze uploaded documents and images, and offer configurable "experts" for tasks such as coding help or travel planning. By default, inference for its open-source models runs on infrastructure operated by European providers. People can also connect their own API keys for other providers, including non-European ones, or self-host the open-source client entirely. xPrivo offers a free tier alongside a paid PRO plan that removes ads and raises usage limits.

Screenshot of xPrivo

The client interface is released under the AGPL-3.0 open-source license, and people can self-host it and connect it to local models, for example through Ollama. xPrivo also includes a companion privacy-focused search engine. Paid PRO access is handled through a third-party reseller and does not require creating an xPrivo account; users instead receive a personal access key.

Pricing

xPrivo offers a free tier that uses open-source models with daily request limits and non-personalized ads. The paid PRO plan removes ads and raises the monthly request limit; it is billed through a third-party reseller rather than xPrivo directly. Pricing is published on xPrivo's website.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

xPrivo states that its web servers are located in Germany and that inference for its default open-source AI models runs on French and German infrastructure.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.xprivo.com Core Service Web Report
www.xprivo.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

xPrivo states on its website that its servers run on renewable energy by default.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

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