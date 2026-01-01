Vikunja logo

Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable task and project management application that organizes work into hierarchical projects and subprojects. It offers multiple viewing modes including traditional lists, Kanban boards, Gantt charts, and table views to suit different workflows. The platform supports team collaboration through project sharing, task assignment, and user management, while also providing features like due dates, labels, recurring tasks, and email reminders.

It also includes CalDAV and API integration for compatibility with existing calendar tools. Built with a Go backend and Vue.js frontend, Vikunja can be self-hosted for complete data control or used through their managed cloud service.

The cloud service is priced at 4€ / month for personal use and 5€ / month for organization (both per account). Self-hosted is free to use. Consulting, custom development and more is available for a fee upon request.

Hosted on Hetzner in Germany and Finland.

vikunja.cloud Core Service Web Report
try.vikunja.io Core Service Web Report
vikunja.io Representation Web Report

The cloud service is hosted on Hetzner which uses green energy. Through Stripe Climate, 1% of revenue is contributed to initiatives working to remove CO2 from the athmosphere. The website runs on Cloudflare Pages, which does not use green energy everywhere.

