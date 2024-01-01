Taiga logo

Taiga is an open-source project management software from Spain. Their features include: multiple different dashboards, Kanban boards, an issue tracker, and project timelines. Project members can be assigned roles, permissions, and work-in-progress limits. Taiga can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API. They offer hosted solutions, but they can also be self-hosted.

Pricing

The free plan for a hosted Taiga instance includes all features and works for unlimited projects and members. If you need support, or just want to help fund Taiga, the Taiga Cloud with Premium Support plan costs $70 monthly (billed annually). Self-hosting Taiga is, of course, free, but different plans are available too and can be seen here.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.taiga.io Core Service Web Report
community.taiga.io Representation Web
  • Civilized Discourse Construction Kit, Inc. (AS394230)
Report
taiga.io Representation Web Report
docs.taiga.io Documentation Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
OpenProject logo

OpenProject
Germany EU Open source Free plan
Website

OpenProject is a project management software from Germany. They are open-source and can be self-hosted, but also offer on cloud solutions. They are built around tasks which can be viewed in different ways, for example in a Kanban board, a timeline or in a calendar. These tasks can be assigned to people and created by everyone. OpenProject can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API.

Zenkit Projects logo

Zenkit Projects
Germany EU Free plan
Website

Zenkit Projects is a project management software from Germany. They focus on eas-of-use without making it hard for advanced users by providing different interfaces for different users. You can create goals and tasks to reach those goals, create timelines and deadlines for certain tasks, integrate the timelines into your favorite calendar service and improve the experience with Zapier integrations. A live report of all projects is always available, and you can see the workload of each user to balance it evenly.

