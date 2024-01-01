This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

Taiga is an open-source project management software from Spain. Their features include: multiple different dashboards, Kanban boards, an issue tracker, and project timelines. Project members can be assigned roles, permissions, and work-in-progress limits. Taiga can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API. They offer hosted solutions, but they can also be self-hosted.

Pricing

The free plan for a hosted Taiga instance includes all features and works for unlimited projects and members. If you need support, or just want to help fund Taiga, the Taiga Cloud with Premium Support plan costs $70 monthly (billed annually). Self-hosting Taiga is, of course, free, but different plans are available too and can be seen here.

Hosting