OpenProject is a project management software from Germany. They are open-source and can be self-hosted, but also offer on cloud solutions. They are built around tasks which can be viewed in different ways, for example in a Kanban board, a timeline or in a calendar. These tasks can be assigned to people and created by everyone. OpenProject can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API.

Pricing

Their prices can be configured on their pricing page (link below). For example, a configuration for a self-hosted OpenProject instance with 50 users and email support would cost €5.95 monthly per user. They offer special pricing for NGOs and educational institutes.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting