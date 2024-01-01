Zenkit Projects logo

Zenkit Projects is a project management software from Germany. They focus on eas-of-use without making it hard for advanced users by providing different interfaces for different users. You can create goals and tasks to reach those goals, create timelines and deadlines for certain tasks, integrate the timelines into your favorite calendar service and improve the experience with Zapier integrations. A live report of all projects is always available, and you can see the workload of each user to balance it evenly.

Pricing

They offer a free plan for personal use. It is limited to 1000 Tasks and 1 GB File storage. If you are a company or need more resources, a plus plan with 80 000 active Tasks, 6 GB File Storage and up to 1000 monthly messages per user is available for €9 per user monthly. A business and an enterprise plan are also available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
base.zenkit.com Core Service Web Report
todo.zenkit.com Core Service Web Report
projects.zenkit.com Core Service Web Report
zenkit.com Representation Web Report
help.zenkit.com Documentation Web Report
