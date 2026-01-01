Twake Drive logo

Twake Drive

France EU EU hosted Open source Free plan Mastodon Facebook GitHub
Website

Twake Drive

Twake Drive is a file hosting service from France, which allows you to store and access your documents, photos, etc. from any device, either through the browser or their mobile and desktop apps for all major platforms. In addition to storage, users have access to a multitude of applications to automatically manage and organize their data.

Screenshot of Twake Drive

Pricing

Twake Drive offers a free plan for 5 GB storage, if that isn't sufficient, for €4 monthly you get 50 GB and for €12 1000 GB storage.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
twake-drive.com Management of Core Service Web Report
apt.cozy.io Representation Web Report
twake.app Representation Web Report
cozy.io Representation Web
  • Tilda Publishing Ltd. (AS205282)
Report
docs.cozy.io Documentation Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
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