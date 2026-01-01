Tikk logo

Tikk

Belgium EU Free plan
Website

Tikk

Tikk is an appointment scheduling platform that lets individuals and small service businesses share a single booking link so clients can reserve available time slots. Users create a personal booking page, set their availability, and choose whether bookings are confirmed automatically or approved manually. The service includes its own built-in calendar, so an external calendar connection is optional, though Tikk can also sync with Google Calendar, Outlook, Apple iCloud, and other iCal-based calendars to avoid double bookings. Meeting links for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Jitsi are generated automatically when a booking is confirmed. Tikk supports both free and paid bookings and can handle payment collection and invoicing for paid sessions. The tool targets coaches, consultants, tutors, recruiters, content creators, and other individuals who schedule client meetings. Tikk is operated by a sole proprietorship based in Belgium.

Screenshot of Tikk

Pricing

Tikk offers a free plan that includes a booking page, one calendar connection, and payment acceptance with no time limit or credit card required. The Pro plan costs €12 per month and adds unlimited services and calendar connections, custom branding, group bookings, manual booking approval, and removes transaction fees on paid bookings. Prices are listed publicly on the pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.tikk.chat Core Service Web Report
tikk.chat Core Service Web Report
tikk.chat Representation Web Report
docs.tikk.chat Documentation Web Report
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