Threema Work is a business messaging service from Switzerland, built for companies, public authorities, and other organizations in the team communication services category that need confidential internal and external communication. It offers end-to-end encrypted text and voice messages, group chats, video calls, and file sharing, together with centralized user and license management through a web-based management cockpit. Client apps are available for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux, and a separately offered self-hosted variant called Threema OnPrem exists for organizations that need full infrastructure control. Threema Work is a distinct subscription product from Threema Private, the same company's consumer messenger, and the two can be used independently of each other.

Administrators can integrate mobile device management, apply off-hours policies, and require two-factor authentication for the admin console. The Professional plan adds Threema Broadcast, a one-to-many distribution feature for reaching many recipients at once. Threema AG, the entity behind both Threema Work and Threema Private, is based in Switzerland and was acquired by the German investment firm Comitis Capital in early 2026, with operations and servers remaining in Switzerland.

Pricing

Threema Work is sold as an annual per-user subscription with two plans, Core at CHF/EUR/USD 3 per user per month and Professional at CHF/EUR/USD 5 per user per month, the latter adding Threema Broadcast, automation, API access, and premium support. There is no permanently free plan, but a 30-day free trial for up to 30 users is available, and a separately priced OnPrem edition exists for organizations wanting on-site infrastructure.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Threema Work's representation domain threema.com and its management-cockpit domain work.threema.ch both resolve through Nine Internet Solutions AG, a Swiss hosting provider based near Zurich, matching the infrastructure used by Threema Private.