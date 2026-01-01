Threema Private is an instant messaging app for individuals from Switzerland, available for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux, and downloadable from the App Store and Google Play. Messages are end-to-end encrypted, and the mobile and desktop client apps are published under the AGPL-3.0 open-source license, while the server software that relays and stores messages remains proprietary. Because encryption and decryption take place only on users' own devices, the server cannot read message content, which limits how much the proprietary server code affects the confidentiality of communication. Threema Private is the individual-user product from Threema AG, distinct from Threema Work, the company's separate offering for businesses and organizations.

Pricing

Threema Private is sold as a one-time purchase, around CHF/EUR/USD 6 depending on store and region, with no subscription and no free plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Threema's core service runs on threema.ch, hosted by Nine Internet Solutions AG, a Swiss provider, in data centers in the Zurich area.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider threema.ch Core Service Web Nine Internet Solutions AG (AS29691) Report threema.com Representation Web Nine Internet Solutions AG (AS29691) Report

Sustainability

Threema states that its servers, hosted with a Swiss colocation partner, and its offices run exclusively on renewable-sourced electricity.