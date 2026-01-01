Odown
Odown
Odown is a API uptime monitoring, SSL expiration alerts, incident management tools, and customizable public status pages. It operates across 17 global locations, sends real‑time notifications via email, SMS, Slack, Discord, PagerDuty and more, and includes team collaboration features.
Pricing
Basic – $12/month
- 10 monitors, 1‑minute checks
- 50 SMS credits
- 17 global data centers
- 1 status page with custom domain
- Unlimited alert channels (email, Slack, webhooks, Telegram, Discord, Opsgenie, PagerDuty)
Pro – $29/month
- 40 monitors, 1‑minute checks
- 60 SMS credits
- Unlimited status pages and custom domains
- Up to 1 000 status‑page subscribers
- Includes incident management features
Advanced – $249/month
- 300 monitors, 1‑minute checks
- 300 SMS credits
- Up to 5 000 status‑page subscribers
- Full suite: status pages, SSL alarms, incident management
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|app.odown.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|status.odown.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|odown.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Odown donates 1% of revenues to climate action.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.