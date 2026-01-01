Odown logo

Finland EU
Odown is a API uptime monitoring, SSL expiration alerts, incident management tools, and customizable public status pages. It operates across 17 global locations, sends real‑time notifications via email, SMS, Slack, Discord, PagerDuty and more, and includes team collaboration features.

Basic – $12/month

  • 10 monitors, 1‑minute checks
  • 50 SMS credits
  • 17 global data centers
  • 1 status page with custom domain
  • Unlimited alert channels (email, Slack, webhooks, Telegram, Discord, Opsgenie, PagerDuty)

Pro – $29/month

  • 40 monitors, 1‑minute checks
  • 60 SMS credits
  • Unlimited status pages and custom domains
  • Up to 1 000 status‑page subscribers
  • Includes incident management features

Advanced – $249/month

  • 300 monitors, 1‑minute checks
  • 300 SMS credits
  • Up to 5 000 status‑page subscribers
  • Full suite: status pages, SSL alarms, incident management

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.odown.io Core Service Web Report
status.odown.io Core Service Web Report
odown.com Representation Web Report

Odown donates 1% of revenues to climate action.

