This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

mosparo is the modern spam protection system for your forms. mosparo will catch the spam messages before they get sent to your inbox. It is usable by everybody – except robots – and is open source and free to use. mosparo is licensed under the permissive MIT software license.

Usable by everybody This modern spam protection system is one of a kind. It’s fully compatible with Screen Readers and usage with the mouse, keyboard, or touch.

Open source and free to use mosparo is open-source and free to use for everybody. You can install it on every regular web hosting.

Data privacy mosparo uses only the data someone has entered into the form (plus the IP address and the user agent) but does not collect any other data and does not need any cookies.

Fully Customizable Design The design of the mosparo box can be customized to fit any website or app.

Data protection The data in mosparo gets encrypted or hashed (IP addresses) automatically before storing them in the database. All form data will be deleted automatically after 14 days.

How does mosparo work? mosparo works with rules. These rules can, for example, be words not used in regular form submissions. If someone tries to submit spam to you, this robot (it could also be a person, but it’s most likely a robot) has to enter the spam content. mosparo checks the content based on the rules. If enough rules match the submission, mosparo will block the submission. See how it works in this video or read more on the about page.

Pricing

Open-Source and free to use for everybody.

Hosting

mosparo is self-hostet, you can host it anywhere.