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Mistral Vibe

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Mistral Vibe

Mistral Vibe is a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot and agent platform developed by Mistral AI, a company based in France. It combines a conversational assistant with an integrated coding agent, letting people ask questions, research topics, draft documents, and prepare for meetings in one interface. Vibe can search the web, read connected documents and spreadsheets, and pull information from tools such as email, calendars, Slack, GitHub, and Jira through built-in connectors and support for the Model Context Protocol. Its coding capabilities let developers describe a task in natural language and have Vibe write, test, and open changes across a codebase, in a web interface, a command-line tool, or supported IDEs. The product also accepts voice input and can generate images. Vibe was previously known as Le Chat before Mistral AI renamed and expanded it in 2026.

Screenshot of Mistral Vibe

Enterprise customers can deploy Vibe with custom models, private infrastructure, and single sign-on, and can fine-tune underlying models on their own data through Mistral Forge. A separate open-source command-line tool, also called Mistral Vibe, is published on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 license and provides similar coding-agent functionality outside the hosted product.

Pricing

Mistral Vibe has an ongoing free plan with limited messages, web searches, and coding sessions. Paid Pro and Team plans expand these limits and add features such as more storage and admin controls, with Team billed per user. Enterprise pricing is available on request and covers custom deployments and model training. Current prices are published on Mistral's pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Mistral AI operates its own GPU infrastructure for its models in France, including a data center in Bruyères-le-Châtel operated by Eclairion and a newer site in Les Ulis, and offers enterprise customers separate on-premises or private-cloud deployment options. However, the public Vibe web and API frontend is served through Cloudflare (US), a non-European CDN, which rules out any EU-, EEA-, or EFTA-hosted label regardless of where backend processing occurs.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
chat.mistral.ai Core Service Web Report
auth.mistral.ai Authentication Web Report
mistral.ai Representation Web Report
docs.mistral.ai Documentation Web Report
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