Euria is a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot built by Infomaniak, a Swiss cloud and hosting company based in Geneva. It answers open-ended questions, drafts and edits text, translates content, and summarizes documents and web pages through a conversational interface. Euria can search the web for current information, analyze uploaded images, and read and summarize documents including PDF, Word, and Excel files. It runs on Qwen3, an open-source language model, and processes requests exclusively on Infomaniak's own infrastructure in Switzerland rather than sending data to external providers. The service is aimed at both individual users and businesses, and is also integrated into Infomaniak's kChat, Mail, and kDrive collaboration tools. Infomaniak states that conversations are not used to train models or shown to advertisers.

Pricing

Euria is free to use without an account for basic use. Extended personal use requires a free my kSuite account, and higher usage limits are available through the paid my kSuite+ subscription. Businesses access Euria through the paid kSuite Pro plan. Public pricing for these plans is listed on Infomaniak's kSuite pricing pages.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Euria's chatbot service runs on Infomaniak's own infrastructure in Geneva, Switzerland, without a non-European CDN or proxy in front of the core domain.

Sustainability

Infomaniak states that Euria runs exclusively on local renewable energy, and that the waste heat from its data center is reused to help heat homes in Geneva.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.