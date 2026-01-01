MindYourPass is a password manager for personal and business use, developed in the Netherlands. It uses a vaultless architecture: account passwords are calculated locally when needed, rather than stored in a password vault. The password manager is free for personal use and can be used on an unlimited number of devices. Passwords are calculated on each authorised device, so the passwords themselves are not synchronised between devices. Installation and registration instructions for free personal use are available on their getting started page. For organisations, MindYourPass also provides monitoring and policy management features. Monitoring reports on web application use, authentication methods, password strength and password reuse. Administrators can use these reports to identify login-related risks and configure and enforce password policies.

Password management

MindYourPass uses a vaultless architecture that calculates account passwords locally when needed, rather than storing them in a password vault. It generates a unique password for each website. Password generation can be bound to the website’s domain, which helps reduce the risk of credential phishing by preventing the same password from being generated on a different domain.

Users can also manage passkeys, time-based one-time passwords (TOTP) and other secrets in MindYourPass, with the option to share them securely with other users.

The password manager is free for personal use and supports an unlimited number of devices. Users can access their passwords on each authorised device. The passwords themselves are not synchronised between devices; they are calculated on the device where they are needed.

MindYourPass is designed to minimise the collection and processing of user data to protect users’ privacy.

Monitoring

MindYourPass monitors web application use and login-related activity within an organisation, including applications used outside the IT department’s managed application inventory, commonly referred to as shadow IT.

Reports cover authentication methods, password strength and password reuse. Results are available at organisation, department and application level.

Policy management

Administrators can configure password requirements and introduce enforcement gradually for selected applications or across the organisation.

Employees can receive feedback when their passwords do not meet the configured requirements. Depending on the policy settings, they may be required to change their passwords before proceeding.

Pricing

For personal use

MindYourPass Password Manager is free for personal use, with no limit on the number of passwords or devices. Installation and registration instructions for free personal use are available on their getting started page.

For organisations

MindYourPass offers paid subscriptions for monitoring, password management and policy enforcement. Pricing depends on the selected plan, number of users and contract duration. Quotations are available on request. A one-off, four-week baseline assessment is also available to analyse web application use and password-related risks.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

MindYourPass is hosted on Google, location europe-west4, The Netherlands.