Kalendarius logo

Kalendarius

Italy EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Kalendarius

Kalendarius is an appointment scheduling platform from Italy that lets clients and meeting participants pick and confirm a time slot directly from a host's live calendar availability. Users share a personal booking link or embed a booking widget on their website, and invitees choose an open slot without needing to create an account. The service syncs two-way with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook so newly booked slots and externally moved events stay in sync and double-bookings are avoided. Hosts can define custom meeting types, buffer times between calls, and minimum notice windows, and both organizer and invitee receive automated email confirmations and reminders. Kalendarius also supports round-robin distribution of bookings across a team and collective scheduling that overlays multiple hosts' calendars for panel interviews. The company is a sole proprietorship based in Turin, Italy.

Screenshot of Kalendarius

Pricing

Kalendarius offers an ongoing free plan (Personale) limited to 15 meetings a month for one organizer. Paid plans are publicly listed with a 14-day free trial: Professionista at 5.90 euros per month for solo consultants, Team at 9.90 euros per organizer per month with round-robin and panel-interview scheduling, and Business at 17.90 euros per organizer per month with SSO and audit logging. An Enterprise tier for large organizations is available on request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
kalendarius.com Core Service Web Report
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