Ipregistry is an IP lookup service operated by Elaunira in France. Its API provides geographic location, autonomous system, organization, carrier and connection information, alongside VPN, proxy, Tor and other network-risk indicators. The provider combines registry records, routing data, operator geofeeds, measurements and corrections in a maintained data-processing pipeline. Downloadable CSV and MMDB datasets let developers and security teams use the information for local lookups and batch processing.

Pricing

New accounts receive a one-time allowance of free credits. Paid access is available through monthly or annual API subscriptions and prepaid credit packs; API plans include the same response fields and differ mainly by volume. Downloadable datasets have separate subscription pricing, and redistribution requires a separate license. Prices are public.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting