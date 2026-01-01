IP Trust logo

IP Trust

Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

IP Trust provides IP lookup services for developers and teams working on fraud detection, access controls and traffic analysis. Its API returns information about IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, including estimated location, network ownership, companies, hosting providers and abuse contacts. It also identifies known bots and indicators of VPNs, proxies, Tor exit nodes and privacy relays. Downloadable databases support local lookups on an organization's own infrastructure and receive regular updates.

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Pricing

The API has an ongoing free plan with 10,000 requests per month and all data fields. Paid monthly plans vary by request volume and selected data packages, with custom arrangements for larger volumes. Database subscriptions have public annual prices, include regular updates and require a minimum two-year subscription. The geolocation database is free for organizations with fewer than 20 employees and annual revenue below €1 million.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.iptrust.co Core Service Web Report
dashboard.iptrust.co Management of Core Service Web Report
iptrust.co Representation Web Report
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