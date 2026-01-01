European ip lookup services

IP lookup services provide geographic, network and connection information about IP addresses through APIs or downloadable databases. Depending on the service, results can include an estimated location, an autonomous system number (ASN), an internet service provider (ISP), an organization and indicators for VPNs, proxies or Tor exit nodes. Developers use this information to localize content, enrich analytics, investigate network traffic and support fraud detection. Downloadable databases allow lookups to run on an organization's own infrastructure, while hosted APIs handle queries remotely. Location estimates and anonymity indicators vary in accuracy and do not reliably identify an individual or a street address.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

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