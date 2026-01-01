DB-IP is an IP lookup service operated by Eris Networks in France. It supplies APIs and downloadable databases for mapping IPv4 and IPv6 addresses to geographic locations and network operators. Depending on the selected API or database, the information can include cities, coordinates, time zones, internet service providers, organizations, autonomous systems and proxy or VPN indicators. Developers can query its hosted API or integrate CSV and MMDB datasets into their own applications.

Commercial database licensing restricts redistribution and competing lookup services. The Lite downloads use a separate Creative Commons Attribution license. A downloadable database and an API subscription should therefore be evaluated against their own data fields and license terms.

Pricing

An ongoing free API and free Lite database downloads are available with usage and license conditions. Paid API subscriptions vary by daily query allowance and included data. Commercial database licenses are sold separately, with update periods and editions determining the offer. Pricing is public.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting