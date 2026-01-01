ipapi.is is an IP lookup service from Germany for developers and security teams. Its API returns location, autonomous system, organization and network information for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, together with VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting and abuse indicators. The provider maintains its databases using public network records, operator geofeeds, measurements and its own detection processes. Downloadable datasets support lookups on a customer's own infrastructure.

The data combines public sources with VPN exit-node enumeration, hosting-network classification and abuse observations. API access and commercial database products are licensed separately from the publicly distributed datasets; permitted downstream use depends on the applicable license.

Pricing

An ongoing free plan includes a daily request allowance. Paid API subscriptions differ by request volume, and one-time credits are also available. Database downloads are sold through separate subscriptions, with a bundle that includes self-hosting access. Prices are public.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting