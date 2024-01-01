inwx
inwx is a German domain name registrar with a large selection of TLDs.
Pricing
Their price for a domain depends on the domain name. For example, the pricing for a '.com' domain will start at €16.08 yearly.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|ns3.inwx.eu
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|inwx.de
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|ns.inwx.de
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|ns.domrobot.com
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|ns2.inwx.de
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|ns.domrobot.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.inwx.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report