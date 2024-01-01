inwx logo

inwx is a German domain name registrar with a large selection of TLDs.

Pricing

Their price for a domain depends on the domain name. For example, the pricing for a '.com' domain will start at €16.08 yearly.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
ns3.inwx.eu Core Service Nameserver
  • InterNetworX Management GmbH (AS48596)
Report
inwx.de Core Service Nameserver Report
ns.inwx.de Core Service Nameserver Report
ns.domrobot.com Core Service Nameserver
  • RcodeZero (AS1921)
  • InterNetworX Management GmbH (AS48596)
Report
ns2.inwx.de Core Service Nameserver Report
ns.domrobot.net Core Service Web Report
www.inwx.com Management of Core Service Web
  • InterNetworX Management GmbH (AS48596)
Report
