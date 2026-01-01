GreenPT is a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by GreenPT BV, a company based in Utrecht, Netherlands. The chatbot supports open-ended, multi-turn conversations and can analyse uploaded documents and images, generate and explain code, translate between languages, and convert speech to text. It can search the web for current information and cite the sources it used. GreenPT also offers an OpenAI-compatible API, a no-code chatbot builder called Frida, and a separate search engine. Chat inference and the product's static content are served from infrastructure operated by Scaleway, a French cloud provider, with servers located in France. GreenPT is aimed at individuals, businesses, and developers who want a general-purpose AI assistant.

In addition to the core chat product, GreenPT provides Frida, a no-code tool for building customer-support chatbots on the same infrastructure, and Honey, a tool that shortens prompts to reduce token usage. The platform is available as web, iOS, and Android apps. Account, billing, and usage data stay within the EU regardless of which inference region a user selects, and the company states that conversations, documents, and API traffic are not used to train AI models.

Pricing

GreenPT offers three subscription tiers with publicly listed prices: a Starter plan limited to a daily number of prompts, a Professional plan with unlimited prompts and API access, and a Teams plan priced per user with shared workspace features. All paid plans include a 14-day free trial that does not require a credit card. There is no ongoing free plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

EU is the default and only inference region unless a user explicitly configures a separate US API endpoint. If a user opts into that optional US endpoint, inference is processed by Neuralwatt in the United States; account, billing, and usage data remain in the EU regardless of this choice.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider apps.greenpt.ai Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report chat.greenpt.ai Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report account.greenpt.ai Management of Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report greenpt.com Representation Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report glitchtip.greenpt.ai Tracking Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report

Sustainability

GreenPT states on its own website that it runs on verified 100% renewable energy without offset accounting. The company reports that its infrastructure achieves a Power Usage Effectiveness of 1.25 and a Water Usage Effectiveness of 0.25, which it presents as better than sector averages, and it publishes per-chat energy and CO2 estimates alongside independent reporting against its infrastructure provider Scaleway's own impact figures.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.