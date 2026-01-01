freispace logo

freispace is a modern and intuitive Gantt-style project planning software. It features well-integrated AI features on top of resource scheduling, task management with to-dos, time tracking, quoting & invoicing ready for EU E-Invoices, and carbon emissions tracking.

Additional features include:

  • Real-time Resource Scheduling
  • Task Management with deadlines, assignments and priorities
  • Time Tracking
  • EU E-Invoice compliant Quoting and Invoicing
  • Cost Tracking
  • Carbon Emissions Tracking

The open API and an MCP server allow for deep integrations within companies, leveraging AI tools and workflows as well as automations.

Pricing

The pricing starts at €399/month for unlimited users, projects and resources.

Hosting

The freispace infrastructure is hosted in Germany by Hetzner and IONOS. Brevo (France) is used for transactional e-mails.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.freispace.com Core Service Web Report
app.freispace.com Core Service Web Report
freispace.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

The servers are powered by renewable energy, and the company provides detailed information about its sustainability efforts.

Other products in category Project management software
Taiga logo

Taiga
Spain EU Open source Free plan
Website

Taiga is an open-source project management software from Spain. Their features include: multiple different dashboards, Kanban boards, an issue tracker, and project timelines. Project members can be assigned roles, permissions, and work-in-progress limits. Taiga can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API. They offer hosted solutions, but they can also be self-hosted.

OpenProject logo

OpenProject
Germany EU Open source Free plan
Website

OpenProject is a project management software from Germany. They are open-source and can be self-hosted, but also offer on cloud solutions. They are built around tasks which can be viewed in different ways, for example in a Kanban board, a timeline or in a calendar. These tasks can be assigned to people and created by everyone. OpenProject can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API.

