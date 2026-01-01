freispace is a modern and intuitive Gantt-style project planning software. It features well-integrated AI features on top of resource scheduling, task management with to-dos, time tracking, quoting & invoicing ready for EU E-Invoices, and carbon emissions tracking.

Additional features include:

Real-time Resource Scheduling

Task Management with deadlines, assignments and priorities

Time Tracking

EU E-Invoice compliant Quoting and Invoicing

Cost Tracking

Carbon Emissions Tracking

The open API and an MCP server allow for deep integrations within companies, leveraging AI tools and workflows as well as automations.

Pricing

The pricing starts at €399/month for unlimited users, projects and resources.

Hosting

The freispace infrastructure is hosted in Germany by Hetzner and IONOS. Brevo (France) is used for transactional e-mails.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider api.freispace.com Core Service Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report app.freispace.com Core Service Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report freispace.com Representation Web Bunny CDN (AS60068)

Bunny CDN (AS200325) Report

Sustainability

The servers are powered by renewable energy, and the company provides detailed information about its sustainability efforts.

