freispace
freispace is a modern and intuitive Gantt-style project planning software. It features well-integrated AI features on top of resource scheduling, task management with to-dos, time tracking, quoting & invoicing ready for EU E-Invoices, and carbon emissions tracking.
Additional features include:
- Real-time Resource Scheduling
- Task Management with deadlines, assignments and priorities
- Time Tracking
- EU E-Invoice compliant Quoting and Invoicing
- Cost Tracking
- Carbon Emissions Tracking
The open API and an MCP server allow for deep integrations within companies, leveraging AI tools and workflows as well as automations.
Pricing
The pricing starts at €399/month for unlimited users, projects and resources.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
The freispace infrastructure is hosted in Germany by Hetzner and IONOS. Brevo (France) is used for transactional e-mails.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.freispace.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.freispace.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|freispace.com
|Representation
|Web
|Report
Sustainability
The servers are powered by renewable energy, and the company provides detailed information about its sustainability efforts.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.