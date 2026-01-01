eTermin is an appointment scheduling platform from Switzerland used by service businesses, public offices, and clinics to let clients book, reschedule, or cancel appointments online. It provides a shared calendar view across staff members, automated confirmation and reminder emails, and booking pages that can cover multiple locations or services. The booking widget can be embedded into an existing website or used as a standalone page.

Pricing

eTermin does not offer an ongoing free plan; all tiers start after a 30-day free trial that requires no credit card. Paid plans (Lite, Pro, and a custom Enterprise tier) are billed per month and differ mainly by the number of staff calendars, SMS reminders, and advanced features included, with extra calendars and SMS packages available at additional cost. Current prices are published on their pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting