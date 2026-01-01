ESET HOME Security Premium is antivirus software developed by ESET, a company based in Slovakia. It provides real-time malware, ransomware, and phishing protection across Windows, macOS, and Android using signature-based and behavioral detection engines. The Premium plan adds an unlimited VPN, a password manager, and identity protection tools on top of ESET's core antivirus engine. ESET targets both individual consumers, through its HOME product line, and businesses, through a separate line of endpoint security products. The product is available in English, and ESET offers a 30-day free trial rather than an ongoing free plan, with pricing published by device count and duration.

Pricing

ESET HOME Security Premium starts at $39.99 for the first year; pricing scales with device count and subscription length. There is no ongoing free plan, but a 30-day free trial is available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

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