ESET HOME Security Premium logo

ESET HOME Security Premium

Slovakia EU
Website

ESET HOME Security Premium

ESET HOME Security Premium is antivirus software developed by ESET, a company based in Slovakia. It provides real-time malware, ransomware, and phishing protection across Windows, macOS, and Android using signature-based and behavioral detection engines. The Premium plan adds an unlimited VPN, a password manager, and identity protection tools on top of ESET's core antivirus engine. ESET targets both individual consumers, through its HOME product line, and businesses, through a separate line of endpoint security products. The product is available in English, and ESET offers a 30-day free trial rather than an ongoing free plan, with pricing published by device count and duration.

Pricing

ESET HOME Security Premium starts at $39.99 for the first year; pricing scales with device count and subscription length. There is no ongoing free plan, but a 30-day free trial is available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
eu.esetconnect.eset.systems Core Service Web
  • F5 Networks SARL (AS35280)
Report
login.eset.com Authentication Web Report
home.eset.com Management of Core Service Web Report
eset.com Representation Web
  • ESET, spol. s r.o. (AS50881)
Report
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