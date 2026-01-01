European antivirus software

Antivirus software protects computers and mobile devices against viruses, ransomware, spyware, trojans, and other forms of malware. It typically runs continuously in the background, scanning files, downloads, and running processes for known threats while also using behavioral analysis to catch new or previously unseen attacks. Most antivirus software also includes features such as scheduled full-system scans, quarantine and removal of infected files, and automatic updates to keep detection signatures current against emerging threats. Business-oriented products often add centralized management consoles, so administrators can monitor and configure protection across many devices at once. Antivirus software serves individual consumers protecting personal computers and phones, as well as small businesses and larger organizations securing fleets of endpoints. Because this category focuses on malware detection and removal specifically, it is distinct from broader endpoint security or extended detection and response (XDR) platforms, which combine antivirus with additional monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response capabilities.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

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