Bitdefender Total Security is antivirus software developed by Bitdefender, a company based in Romania. It provides real-time protection against viruses, ransomware, and other malware across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, using both signature-based and behavioral detection. The suite adds a firewall, webcam and microphone protection, parental controls, and system optimization tools. Bitdefender also offers a separate free antivirus tier with core malware scanning for Windows. Total Security targets individual consumers and families seeking broader protection than a basic antivirus scanner, and pricing is published publicly with a 30-day trial on paid plans.

Pricing

Total Security starts around $19.99 for the first year for three devices; renewal prices are higher than first-year promotional prices. A separate, always-free Bitdefender Antivirus Free plan exists as a distinct, more limited product, and a 30-day free trial is available on paid plans.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

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