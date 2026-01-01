F-Secure Total logo

F-Secure Total

Finland EU
Website

F-Secure Total

F-Secure Total is antivirus software developed by F-Secure, a company based in Finland. It combines real-time malware and ransomware protection with a VPN, a password manager, and data-breach monitoring for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. F-Secure Total is aimed at individual consumers and families who want a single subscription covering device security, privacy, and identity monitoring. The company also sells narrower plans limited to antivirus or VPN protection alone. F-Secure offers a 30-day free trial and publishes its pricing by device count and subscription length, with prices differing between the United States and European markets.

Pricing

F-Secure Total is priced by device count and subscription length, e.g. around $69.99 per year for one device in the US and around €69.99 per year for one device in Europe. A 30-day free trial is available with no ongoing free plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
my.f-secure.com Management of Core Service Web Report
f-secure.com Representation Web
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AS16625)
  • Akamai International B.V. (AS20940)
Report
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