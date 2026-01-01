G DATA Total Security logo

G DATA Total Security

Germany EU
Website

G DATA Total Security

G DATA Total Security is antivirus software developed by G DATA CyberDefense, a company based in Germany. It combines two malware-scanning engines with a firewall, a backup module, a password manager, parental controls, and device encryption for Windows, with more limited modules for macOS, Android, and iOS. G DATA markets the product to individual consumers and small businesses looking for a bundled security suite rather than a standalone scanner. The company also sells narrower antivirus-only and mobile-only plans at lower prices. G DATA publishes its pricing by device count and subscription length, though renewal prices can differ from first-year introductory rates.

Pricing

G DATA Total Security starts around $49.95 per year for one device on the introductory plan; narrower antivirus-only and mobile-only plans start lower. Renewal prices can be higher than first-year introductory rates, and pricing is published by device count and subscription length.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
my.gdata.de Management of Core Service Web
  • GLASFASER RUHR GmbH & Co. KG (AS12329)
Report
gdata.de Representation Web
  • GLASFASER RUHR GmbH & Co. KG (AS12329)
Report
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