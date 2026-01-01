G DATA Total Security is antivirus software developed by G DATA CyberDefense, a company based in Germany. It combines two malware-scanning engines with a firewall, a backup module, a password manager, parental controls, and device encryption for Windows, with more limited modules for macOS, Android, and iOS. G DATA markets the product to individual consumers and small businesses looking for a bundled security suite rather than a standalone scanner. The company also sells narrower antivirus-only and mobile-only plans at lower prices. G DATA publishes its pricing by device count and subscription length, though renewal prices can differ from first-year introductory rates.

Pricing

G DATA Total Security starts around $49.95 per year for one device on the introductory plan; narrower antivirus-only and mobile-only plans start lower. Renewal prices can be higher than first-year introductory rates, and pricing is published by device count and subscription length.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

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