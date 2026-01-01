dnsforge
A sovereign public DNS resolver that reliably filters out ads, tracking, and malware, making the internet safer and faster. The servers are located exclusively in Germany.
DNS4EU is a public DNS resolver service funded by the European Commission. It provides guidelines for configuring DNS settings across all major operating systems, available on its official website. The service offers multiple DNS profiles tailored to different use cases, including options that apply content restrictions for children, block advertisements, or filter out malicious domains.
DNS4EU operates a network of servers located exclusively within EU member states. The service supports modern DNS protocols, including DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH), DNS-over-TLS (DoT), and DNSSEC, which provide encryption, authentication, and data integrity for DNS queries and responses.
Regarding privacy, DNS4EU retains limited logs for operational and security purposes. However, any collected IP addresses are anonymized to protect user privacy.
Quad9 is one of the few globally active public DNS resolver and is operated by a Swiss non-profit company. Quad9 operates DNS servers in more than 200 locations around the world and has a focus on data security, encryption and privacy.
Quad9 is currently involved in a legal dispute with Sony Music about whether websites that infringe copyright can be excluded from resolver. You can read more about the dispute on Wikipedia.
