dmarced is a DMARC monitoring tool from the Luxembourgish software company wierk. It receives the aggregate reports that mailbox providers send about a domain, evaluates them, and shows which services send email on its behalf and whether those messages pass SPF and DKIM authentication. Organizations can use this visibility to distinguish legitimate senders from spoofed ones and to tighten their DMARC policy step by step until receiving servers reject unauthorized email. Reported IP addresses are enriched with hostnames, countries, and network information so that sending sources are easier to identify. The same data is available through a REST API, which lets teams integrate domain checks and reporting into their own tools. Domains can be compared, followed over time, and summarized in weekly email updates.

Beyond report analysis, dmarced monitors the DNS records relevant to email authentication, so changes and misconfigurations become visible. Teams can organize domains per customer and assign members roles such as admin, operator, or viewer, which suits consultants and managed service providers. Public diagnostic tools on the website allow anyone to check a domain's email setup without creating an account.

Pricing

Billing is based on active domains and the volume of email that passes DMARC, while failed or fraudulent traffic does not count toward usage. The Solo plan at €20 per month, billed yearly, includes 3 active domains, 100,000 authenticated emails per month, and 90 days of data history. Studio at €60 per month, billed yearly, covers 9 domains, 500,000 emails, and 180 days of history. Enterprise plans are priced individually. A 30-day trial is available, and payment by invoice or SEPA transfer is possible on request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting