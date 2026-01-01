Bunny Shield logo

Bunny Shield

Slovenia EU Free plan
Website

Bunny Shield

Bunny Shield is a security service built into the CDN network of bunny.net that functions as one of several DDoS protection services available in Europe. It combines distributed denial-of-service mitigation with a web application firewall that inspects incoming requests for common exploit patterns, alongside configurable rate limiting that can restrict request volumes by IP address, user or URL path. Additional features include bot detection, access rules that can block traffic from sources such as Tor exit nodes or VPN providers, and optional scanning of uploaded files for malware. The service is enabled per pull zone, so it can protect an origin server hosted outside bunny.net's own infrastructure in addition to content served through its CDN. It targets developers and businesses of various sizes who want DDoS protection, firewall rules and bot management combined in a single control panel rather than as separate tools.

Bunny Shield includes a learning mode that observes traffic for about a week and suggests firewall and rate-limiting rules based on the patterns it detects, along with preset rule profiles for common platforms such as WordPress and Drupal. bunny.net describes the underlying network as providing more than 200 Tbps of capacity across over a hundred scrubbing locations for absorbing large volumetric attacks.

Pricing

Bunny Shield has a free Basic plan with a limited number of monthly requests and firewall rules. Paid Advanced and Business plans raise those limits and add features such as custom regular-expression firewall rules and more granular rate limiting for a flat monthly fee, and a custom-priced Enterprise plan is available for larger deployments.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
bunny.net Core Service Web Report
api.bunny.net Management of Core Service Web Report
dash.bunny.net Management of Core Service Web Report
bunny.net Representation Web Report
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