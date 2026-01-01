Myra DDoS Protection logo

Myra DDoS Protection

Germany EU Price on Request Facebook LinkedIn Xing
Website

Myra DDoS Protection

Myra DDoS Protection is a DDoS protection service operated by the German company Myra Security. It detects and mitigates application-layer and network-layer denial-of-service attacks such as HTTP floods, SYN floods, and Slowloris attacks in real time, aiming to keep protected websites, portals, and APIs available during an attack. Traffic can be routed through Myra's cloud scrubbing centers or through on-premise appliances, combined with GeoIP-based blocking and rate limiting for suspicious clients. The service targets organizations in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, government, and e-commerce that need to meet regulations like NIS-2, DORA, and GDPR. Myra states an availability SLA of up to 99.999 percent and reports that its infrastructure processes very high volumes of HTTP requests per second.

Screenshot of Myra DDoS Protection

Configuration includes uploading TLS certificates so Myra can terminate TLS and inspect traffic, either through an API or through the MyraCloud web interface. Additional features include automatic attack notifications, post-attack reporting on duration and attack type, upstream monitoring with failover alerts, and centralized SSL/TLS certificate management. Myra also states support for modern protocols such as HTTP/2, WebSocket, and WebRTC, and offers an optional IPsec-encrypted forwarding option for clean traffic.

Pricing

Myra does not publish fixed prices for DDoS Protection. Pricing is quoted individually based on factors such as deployment model, protected traffic volume, and number of domains, with an online calculator and custom quotes available on request.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
preview.myracloud.com Management of Core Service Web Report
www.myrasecurity.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Myra offsets its emissions through a partnership with ClimatePartner, based on a greenhouse gas balance of its operations. Supported projects include biomass plants in India and Brazil, solar energy in Namibia, and water treatment projects in Madagascar and India (ClimateID: 12873-2212-1001).

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category DDoS protection services
Bunny Shield logo

Bunny Shield
Slovenia EU Free plan
Website

Bunny Shield is a security service built into the CDN network of bunny.net that functions as one of several DDoS protection services available in Europe. It combines distributed denial-of-service mitigation with a web application firewall that inspects incoming requests for common exploit patterns, alongside configurable rate limiting that can restrict request volumes by IP address, user or URL path. Additional features include bot detection, access rules that can block traffic from sources such as Tor exit nodes or VPN providers, and optional scanning of uploaded files for malware. The service is enabled per pull zone, so it can protect an origin server hosted outside bunny.net's own infrastructure in addition to content served through its CDN. It targets developers and businesses of various sizes who want DDoS protection, firewall rules and bot management combined in a single control panel rather than as separate tools.

Read more about Bunny Shield
Link11 DDOS protection logo

Link11 DDOS protection
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

Link11 is a DDoS protection service from Germany that defends web applications, APIs, and networks against distributed denial-of-service attacks. The company runs a dedicated, single-tenant scrubbing infrastructure with multiple points of presence and uses behavioral traffic analysis to detect and filter malicious requests before they reach a customer's systems. Coverage includes volumetric, protocol-level, and Layer 7 attacks such as HTTP floods, alongside a web application firewall, bot management, and a content delivery network offered on the same platform. Link11 serves organizations of varying sizes, including banks, insurers, e-commerce businesses, and operators of critical infrastructure that need continuous availability during attacks. The company holds ISO 27001 certification and is recognized by Germany's Federal Office for Information Security as a qualified provider for critical infrastructure.

Read more about Link11 DDOS protection
See more

Any suggestions?

Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.

Sign Up