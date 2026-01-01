Myra DDoS Protection is a DDoS protection service operated by the German company Myra Security. It detects and mitigates application-layer and network-layer denial-of-service attacks such as HTTP floods, SYN floods, and Slowloris attacks in real time, aiming to keep protected websites, portals, and APIs available during an attack. Traffic can be routed through Myra's cloud scrubbing centers or through on-premise appliances, combined with GeoIP-based blocking and rate limiting for suspicious clients. The service targets organizations in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, government, and e-commerce that need to meet regulations like NIS-2, DORA, and GDPR. Myra states an availability SLA of up to 99.999 percent and reports that its infrastructure processes very high volumes of HTTP requests per second.

Configuration includes uploading TLS certificates so Myra can terminate TLS and inspect traffic, either through an API or through the MyraCloud web interface. Additional features include automatic attack notifications, post-attack reporting on duration and attack type, upstream monitoring with failover alerts, and centralized SSL/TLS certificate management. Myra also states support for modern protocols such as HTTP/2, WebSocket, and WebRTC, and offers an optional IPsec-encrypted forwarding option for clean traffic.

Pricing

Myra does not publish fixed prices for DDoS Protection. Pricing is quoted individually based on factors such as deployment model, protected traffic volume, and number of domains, with an online calculator and custom quotes available on request.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider preview.myracloud.com Management of Core Service Web Myra CDN (AS20546) Report www.myrasecurity.com Representation Web Myra CDN (AS20546) Report

Sustainability

Myra offsets its emissions through a partnership with ClimatePartner, based on a greenhouse gas balance of its operations. Supported projects include biomass plants in India and Brazil, solar energy in Namibia, and water treatment projects in Madagascar and India (ClimateID: 12873-2212-1001).

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.