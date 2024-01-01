awork logo

awork is a project management software from Germany. They enable you to create tasks and view them in different ways: in a Kanban board, a timeline, or as a simple List. Tasks can be assigned a deadline, and you can track how much time you worked on what. In addition, they provide you with a personal schedule, an overview of your projects and with the ability to create long-term timelines and plans. awork can be synced with calendar services and offer different integrations through their API.

Pricing

Their Basic plan costs €12 monthly per user for unlimited projects. More features and phone support are available with the business plan (€18/month/user).

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.awork.com Core Service Web Report
app.awork.com Core Service Web Report
awork.com Representation Web Report
developers.awork.com Documentation Web Report
Other products in category Project Management Software
Taiga logo

Taiga
Spain EU Open source Free plan
Website

Taiga is an open-source project management software from Spain. Their features include: multiple different dashboards, Kanban boards, an issue tracker, and project timelines. Project members can be assigned roles, permissions, and work-in-progress limits. Taiga can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API. They offer hosted solutions, but they can also be self-hosted.

Read more
OpenProject logo

OpenProject
Germany EU Open source Free plan
Website

OpenProject is a project management software from Germany. They are open-source and can be self-hosted, but also offer on cloud solutions. They are built around tasks which can be viewed in different ways, for example in a Kanban board, a timeline or in a calendar. These tasks can be assigned to people and created by everyone. OpenProject can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API.

Read more
