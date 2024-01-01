awork
awork is a project management software from Germany. They enable you to create tasks and view them in different ways: in a Kanban board, a timeline, or as a simple List. Tasks can be assigned a deadline, and you can track how much time you worked on what. In addition, they provide you with a personal schedule, an overview of your projects and with the ability to create long-term timelines and plans. awork can be synced with calendar services and offer different integrations through their API.
Pricing
Their Basic plan costs €12 monthly per user for unlimited projects. More features and phone support are available with the business plan (€18/month/user).
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.awork.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.awork.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|awork.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|developers.awork.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report