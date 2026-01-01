European alternatives to OpenRouter

OpenRouter is a US-based AI gateway operated by OpenRouter, Inc. in New York. It provides one API that gives access to models from a large number of providers, with an interface compatible with the OpenAI SDK. Requests can be routed automatically between providers based on availability, price or speed, with fallbacks when a provider fails. Developers use one account, one API key and one bill instead of integrating each model provider separately. Settings let users limit which providers may serve their requests.

This pages lists European OpenRouter alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).