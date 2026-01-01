European alternatives to Norton 360

Norton 360 is an antivirus software suite developed by Gen Digital, a company based in the United States. It provides real-time malware, ransomware, and phishing protection across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. Plans bundle a VPN, a password manager, cloud backup, and parental controls, with higher tiers adding identity-theft monitoring. Norton 360 is aimed at individual consumers and families looking for an all-in-one security suite rather than a standalone antivirus scanner. Pricing is publicly listed and tiered by device count and included features, with promotional first-year rates that renew at higher list prices.

This pages lists European Norton 360 alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).