European alternatives to McAfee Total Protection

McAfee Total Protection is an antivirus software suite from McAfee Corp., a company based in the United States. It scans for viruses, ransomware, and other malware in real time across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Plans are tiered from Basic to Advanced and add a VPN, a password manager, and identity-theft monitoring at higher levels. The product targets individual consumers and families rather than enterprise IT departments. McAfee publishes its pricing and offers a 30-day free trial, though first-year promotional prices renew at higher list rates.

This pages lists European McAfee Total Protection alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).