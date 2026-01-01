European alternatives to MaxMind GeoIP

MaxMind GeoIP is a family of IP lookup services from the United States. It provides hosted APIs and downloadable databases for locating IP addresses and identifying their network context. Depending on the selected product, results include country and city estimates, ISP and organization information, connection types and anonymizer indicators. Developers and network teams can integrate the data into content localization, traffic analysis and security workflows.

This pages lists European MaxMind GeoIP alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).