MaxMind GeoIP logo

European alternatives to MaxMind GeoIP

MaxMind GeoIP is a family of IP lookup services from the United States. It provides hosted APIs and downloadable databases for locating IP addresses and identifying their network context. Depending on the selected product, results include country and city estimates, ISP and organization information, connection types and anonymizer indicators. Developers and network teams can integrate the data into content localization, traffic analysis and security workflows.

This pages lists European MaxMind GeoIP alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Ipregistry logo

Ipregistry
France EU
Website

Ipregistry is an IP lookup service operated by Elaunira in France. Its API provides geographic location, autonomous system, organization, carrier and connection information, alongside VPN, proxy, Tor and other network-risk indicators. The provider combines registry records, routing data, operator geofeeds, measurements and corrections in a maintained data-processing pipeline. Downloadable CSV and MMDB datasets let developers and security teams use the information for local lookups and batch processing.

Read more about Ipregistry
ipapi.is logo

ipapi.is
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

ipapi.is is an IP lookup service from Germany for developers and security teams. Its API returns location, autonomous system, organization and network information for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, together with VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting and abuse indicators. The provider maintains its databases using public network records, operator geofeeds, measurements and its own detection processes. Downloadable datasets support lookups on a customer's own infrastructure.

Read more about ipapi.is
IP Trust logo

IP Trust
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

IP Trust provides IP lookup services for developers and teams working on fraud detection, access controls and traffic analysis. Its API returns information about IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, including estimated location, network ownership, companies, hosting providers and abuse contacts. It also identifies known bots and indicators of VPNs, proxies, Tor exit nodes and privacy relays. Downloadable databases support local lookups on an organization's own infrastructure and receive regular updates.

Read more about IP Trust
DB-IP logo

DB-IP
France EU Free plan
Website

DB-IP is an IP lookup service operated by Eris Networks in France. It supplies APIs and downloadable databases for mapping IPv4 and IPv6 addresses to geographic locations and network operators. Depending on the selected API or database, the information can include cities, coordinates, time zones, internet service providers, organizations, autonomous systems and proxy or VPN indicators. Developers can query its hosted API or integrate CSV and MMDB datasets into their own applications.

Read more about DB-IP

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