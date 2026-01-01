Kaspersky Premium logo

European alternatives to Kaspersky Premium

Kaspersky is a cybersecurity company based in Russia that produces the antivirus software line Kaspersky Standard, Plus, and Premium. The products provide real-time protection against viruses, ransomware, and phishing on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Higher tiers add a VPN, a password manager, identity protection, and remote IT support. Kaspersky sells to individual consumers and families across Europe, where its products remain legally available, and lists its pricing publicly by plan and device count.

This pages lists European Kaspersky Premium alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Bitdefender Total Security logo

Bitdefender Total Security
Romania EU
Website

Bitdefender Total Security is antivirus software developed by Bitdefender, a company based in Romania. It provides real-time protection against viruses, ransomware, and other malware across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, using both signature-based and behavioral detection. The suite adds a firewall, webcam and microphone protection, parental controls, and system optimization tools. Bitdefender also offers a separate free antivirus tier with core malware scanning for Windows. Total Security targets individual consumers and families seeking broader protection than a basic antivirus scanner, and pricing is published publicly with a 30-day trial on paid plans.

Read more about Bitdefender Total Security
ESET HOME Security Premium logo

ESET HOME Security Premium
Slovakia EU
Website

ESET HOME Security Premium is antivirus software developed by ESET, a company based in Slovakia. It provides real-time malware, ransomware, and phishing protection across Windows, macOS, and Android using signature-based and behavioral detection engines. The Premium plan adds an unlimited VPN, a password manager, and identity protection tools on top of ESET's core antivirus engine. ESET targets both individual consumers, through its HOME product line, and businesses, through a separate line of endpoint security products. The product is available in English, and ESET offers a 30-day free trial rather than an ongoing free plan, with pricing published by device count and duration.

Read more about ESET HOME Security Premium
F-Secure Total logo

F-Secure Total
Finland EU
Website

F-Secure Total is antivirus software developed by F-Secure, a company based in Finland. It combines real-time malware and ransomware protection with a VPN, a password manager, and data-breach monitoring for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. F-Secure Total is aimed at individual consumers and families who want a single subscription covering device security, privacy, and identity monitoring. The company also sells narrower plans limited to antivirus or VPN protection alone. F-Secure offers a 30-day free trial and publishes its pricing by device count and subscription length, with prices differing between the United States and European markets.

Read more about F-Secure Total
G DATA Total Security logo

G DATA Total Security
Germany EU
Website

G DATA Total Security is antivirus software developed by G DATA CyberDefense, a company based in Germany. It combines two malware-scanning engines with a firewall, a backup module, a password manager, parental controls, and device encryption for Windows, with more limited modules for macOS, Android, and iOS. G DATA markets the product to individual consumers and small businesses looking for a bundled security suite rather than a standalone scanner. The company also sells narrower antivirus-only and mobile-only plans at lower prices. G DATA publishes its pricing by device count and subscription length, though renewal prices can differ from first-year introductory rates.

Read more about G DATA Total Security

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