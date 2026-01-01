European alternatives to Kaspersky Premium

Kaspersky is a cybersecurity company based in Russia that produces the antivirus software line Kaspersky Standard, Plus, and Premium. The products provide real-time protection against viruses, ransomware, and phishing on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Higher tiers add a VPN, a password manager, identity protection, and remote IT support. Kaspersky sells to individual consumers and families across Europe, where its products remain legally available, and lists its pricing publicly by plan and device count.

This pages lists European Kaspersky Premium alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).