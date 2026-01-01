European alternatives to IPinfo

IPinfo is an IP lookup service from the United States that supplies APIs and downloadable IP datasets. Its data covers geographic location, autonomous systems, organizations and network characteristics, with additional products for VPN, proxy and other privacy-network detection. Developers, analysts and security teams can use the information to enrich traffic records, adapt application behavior and investigate network activity.

This pages lists European IPinfo alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).