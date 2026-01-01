European alternatives to IPinfo

Ipregistry
Ipregistry is an IP lookup service operated by Elaunira in France. Its API provides geographic location, autonomous system, organization, carrier and connection information, alongside VPN, proxy, Tor and other network-risk indicators. The provider combines registry records, routing data, operator geofeeds, measurements and corrections in a maintained data-processing pipeline. Downloadable CSV and MMDB datasets let developers and security teams use the information for local lookups and batch processing.