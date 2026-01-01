Varnish CDN is a managed content delivery network (CDN) service from Sweden for websites, online shops, and APIs. It uses Varnish Enterprise to cache content at the network edge and reduce requests to the origin server. A browser dashboard lets teams configure caching rules, headers, cookies, and query parameters without writing Varnish Configuration Language code. Content can be purged through the dashboard or API, including by tag. The service supports managed TLS certificates, image optimization, WebSocket proxying, and configurable web application firewall and bot protection features. When an origin server becomes unavailable, it can continue serving cached content using grace mode.

Pricing

The published pricing page offers a one-month Developer trial and a paid monthly Growth subscription. Each includes a traffic allowance, with additional outgoing traffic billed per GB. Larger deployments and some advanced features are priced through custom contracts. Features, cache-rule limits, and support differ by plan. No ongoing free plan is confirmed by the pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Varnish documents European delivery locations and says access to future locations outside Europe will require opting in. Its privacy policy names DataPacket for delivery infrastructure and Scaleway in France for the control plane, API, and dashboard. The available documentation does not provide a complete current list of delivery locations.