Tricount logo

Tricount

Belgium EU Free plan
Website

Tricount

Tricount is an expense splitting app from Belgium, owned by the Dutch neobank bunq. It lets groups of friends, roommates, or travelers create a shared list, log expenses as they occur, and track a running balance that shows who owes whom. The app supports multi-currency expenses with automatic conversion and includes optical character recognition to scan paper receipts and turn them into entries. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Pricing

Tricount is free to use. The former Premium subscription has been discontinued; the current app's main features are available without monthly charges or hidden fees, while some former Premium features were removed rather than moved to a paid tier.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
tricount.com Core Service Web Report
tricount.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Expense splitting apps
Splitser logo

Splitser
Netherlands EU Free plan
Website

Splitser is an expense splitting app from the Netherlands, originally launched as WieBetaaltWat and now owned by Tikkie, a payments subsidiary of ABN AMRO. It lets groups create a shared list, invite members by link or messaging app, and log expenses in more than 150 currencies with unequal splits by amount or share. The app calculates a simplified overview of who owes whom and supports recurring expenses, reminders, and a built-in calculator. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Read more about Splitser
Splid logo

Splid
Germany EU Free plan
Website

Splid is an expense splitting app from Germany, built by an independent developer based in Munich since 2015. It lets a group create a shared list, log expenses in more than 150 currencies with automatic conversion, and calculates a simplified settlement showing who should pay whom. Groups can be created without an account and used offline, with optional sync when members want to collaborate in real time. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Read more about Splid
See more

Any suggestions?

Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.

Sign Up