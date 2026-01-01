Tricount is an expense splitting app from Belgium, owned by the Dutch neobank bunq. It lets groups of friends, roommates, or travelers create a shared list, log expenses as they occur, and track a running balance that shows who owes whom. The app supports multi-currency expenses with automatic conversion and includes optical character recognition to scan paper receipts and turn them into entries. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Pricing

Tricount is free to use. The former Premium subscription has been discontinued; the current app's main features are available without monthly charges or hidden fees, while some former Premium features were removed rather than moved to a paid tier.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting