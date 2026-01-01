Splid is an expense splitting app from Germany, built by an independent developer based in Munich since 2015. It lets a group create a shared list, log expenses in more than 150 currencies with automatic conversion, and calculates a simplified settlement showing who should pay whom. Groups can be created without an account and used offline, with optional sync when members want to collaborate in real time. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Pricing

Splid is free to download, and its core expense-splitting features are free. Optional in-app purchases are available for additional groups and Excel export; app-store prices vary by region.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting