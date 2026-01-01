Splitser is an expense splitting app from the Netherlands, originally launched as WieBetaaltWat and now owned by Tikkie, a payments subsidiary of ABN AMRO. It lets groups create a shared list, invite members by link or messaging app, and log expenses in more than 150 currencies with unequal splits by amount or share. The app calculates a simplified overview of who owes whom and supports recurring expenses, reminders, and a built-in calculator. The app is available for iOS and Android.
European expense splitting apps
Expense splitting apps let groups of friends, roommates, couples, or travelers track shared costs and see who owes whom. Instead of one person fronting every bill or trying to remember dozens of small IOUs, members log expenses as they happen, and the app keeps a running balance across the whole group. Most tools support uneven splits, such as by percentage, fixed amount, or individual share, and calculate a simplified settle-up plan that minimizes the number of payments needed to bring everyone even. This differs from household budgeting apps, which track a single user's income and spending rather than a shared group ledger, and from general payment apps, which move money between people but do not maintain an ongoing record of who contributed what.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
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European services
Tricount is an expense splitting app from Belgium, owned by the Dutch neobank bunq. It lets groups of friends, roommates, or travelers create a shared list, log expenses as they occur, and track a running balance that shows who owes whom. The app supports multi-currency expenses with automatic conversion and includes optical character recognition to scan paper receipts and turn them into entries. The app is available for iOS and Android.
Splid is an expense splitting app from Germany, built by an independent developer based in Munich since 2015. It lets a group create a shared list, log expenses in more than 150 currencies with automatic conversion, and calculates a simplified settlement showing who should pay whom. Groups can be created without an account and used offline, with optional sync when members want to collaborate in real time. The app is available for iOS and Android.
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