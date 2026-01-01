European expense splitting apps

Expense splitting apps let groups of friends, roommates, couples, or travelers track shared costs and see who owes whom. Instead of one person fronting every bill or trying to remember dozens of small IOUs, members log expenses as they happen, and the app keeps a running balance across the whole group. Most tools support uneven splits, such as by percentage, fixed amount, or individual share, and calculate a simplified settle-up plan that minimizes the number of payments needed to bring everyone even. This differs from household budgeting apps, which track a single user's income and spending rather than a shared group ledger, and from general payment apps, which move money between people but do not maintain an ongoing record of who contributed what.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

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